Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 12,005 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 300.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.