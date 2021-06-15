Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,663,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,021.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,145.37. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $508.00 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,245.13.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,347,809. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.