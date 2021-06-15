Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the May 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
MEIYF stock remained flat at $$13.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mercialys has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.
Mercialys Company Profile
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.