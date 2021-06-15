Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 380.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 191,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 425,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 802,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,880,000 after purchasing an additional 115,181 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

MRK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,226. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.