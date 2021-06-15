MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock remained flat at $$10.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.17.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

