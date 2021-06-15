Metronome (MET) Price Tops $3.56

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00008819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $42.09 million and $104,098.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00151315 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00183102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00980748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,227.39 or 0.99775565 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,122,457 coins and its circulating supply is 11,836,083 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

