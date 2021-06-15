Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in May

Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the May 13th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MTVAF stock remained flat at $$10.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59. Métropole Télévision has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

About Métropole Télévision

MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision SA provides a range of programs, products, and services on various media. It operates through Television, Radio, Production and Audiovisual Rights, and Diversification segments. The company operates free-to-air channels, including M6, W9, 6TER, and Gulli; pay channels, such as Paris PremiÃ¨re, TÃ©va, M6 Music, SÃ©rie Club, Tiji, Canal J, RFM TV, MCM, MCM Top, and and M6 Boutique La ChaÃ®ne; and on-demand televisions comprising 6play, Gulli Max, and Gulli Replay; and advertising agency, as well as produces news magazines comprising Capital, Zone Interdite, EnquÃªte Exclusive, 66 Minutes, and EnquÃªtes criminelles for W9.

