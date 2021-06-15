Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

