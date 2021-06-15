Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $254.88 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $142.33 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.12.

