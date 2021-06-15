Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 265,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 16.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

