Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 15,433 The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 206,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 158,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GRX opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

