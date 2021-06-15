Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 241 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 59.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $690.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.