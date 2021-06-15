Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 26,917 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,917 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

