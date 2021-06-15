Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes $233,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,032,000 after buying an additional 140,067 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

