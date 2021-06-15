Midwest Holding Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 15th

Midwest’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 15th. Midwest had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $70.00. After the expiration of Midwest’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
Shares of Midwest stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $155.31 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the first quarter worth $3,333,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,161,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Midwest by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.
About Midwest
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.