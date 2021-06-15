Midwest Holding Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 15th

Midwest’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 15th. Midwest had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $70.00. After the expiration of Midwest’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Midwest alerts:

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $155.31 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Midwest will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the first quarter worth $3,333,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,161,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Midwest by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.