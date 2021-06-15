Miles Kirkland Sells 10,000 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $235,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $331.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

