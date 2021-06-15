Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 238 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,383.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,296.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,508.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.