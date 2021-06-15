Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 51.7% in May

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MITEY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MITEY shares. Mizuho lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

