Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Advance Auto Parts worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $198.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.47. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.33 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.