Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,199 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,817,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $170.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

