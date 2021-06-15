Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 39,230 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust stock opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

