MiX Telematics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,237 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,137% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 145,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $355.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.87.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

MIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.