Modefi Trading Up 6.5% This Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00004236 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Modefi has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $22.37 million and $842,840.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.18 or 0.00796271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00085594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.51 or 0.08009503 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,175,101 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

