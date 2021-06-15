Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.95 Million

Analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post $245.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.19 million and the highest is $250.67 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $159.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.75 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,573 shares of company stock worth $21,277,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MC traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. 405,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,615. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

