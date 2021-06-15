Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Down 55.8% in May

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the May 13th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Data during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molecular Data by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Data during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Molecular Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. 1,072,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,948. Molecular Data has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

