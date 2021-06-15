Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

