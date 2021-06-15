Moneynet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Moneynet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moneynet has traded up 72.3% against the dollar. Moneynet has a market capitalization of $472,927.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00440989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Moneynet Coin Profile

Moneynet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

