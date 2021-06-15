Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,054 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,568,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $478,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 215,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

HD stock opened at $309.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.