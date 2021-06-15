Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

