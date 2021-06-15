Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $271.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

