Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after acquiring an additional 434,847 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $344.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $344.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

