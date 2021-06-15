Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,867 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 784.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.