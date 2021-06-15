Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CAF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 9,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,859,000 after acquiring an additional 501,502 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 205.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

