Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.15. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 26,927 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The stock has a market cap of C$663.92 million and a PE ratio of 6.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.09.

In other news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$118.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$590,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

