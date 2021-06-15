Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0527 on Major Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $22.32 million and $1.75 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 64.5% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.82 or 0.00771843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00083933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.84 or 0.07762783 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

