Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik Sells 6,300 Shares

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total transaction of C$20,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,315 shares in the company, valued at C$712,692.65.

Harold Kunik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Harold Kunik sold 4,300 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total transaction of C$14,233.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Harold Kunik sold 4,600 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$13,616.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00.

Shares of CVE:M opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. Mosaic Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.76.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic Capital

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

