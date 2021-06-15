Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,421. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

