Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Price Target Raised to C$0.10

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

MPVDF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42. Mountain Province Diamonds has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

