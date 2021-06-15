Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.85 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

MOV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 146,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,363. The stock has a market cap of $715.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.23. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,083.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,970. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

