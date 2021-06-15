mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Up 73.9% in May

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the May 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XDSL opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

