MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $499.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of MSCI traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.00. The company had a trading volume of 442,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,034. MSCI has a twelve month low of $315.38 and a twelve month high of $500.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

