MurAll Market Cap Reaches $7.70 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $458,970.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MurAll

PAINT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,714,348 coins and its circulating supply is 8,701,515,174 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

