Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

