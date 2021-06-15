Name Changing Token (NCT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $122,319.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.93 or 0.00780227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00084421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.27 or 0.07876815 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.