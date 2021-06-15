National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWB. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.79.

Shares of TSE:CWB traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.93. 327,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,570. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.05 and a one year high of C$37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

