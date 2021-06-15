National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE:NHI opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

