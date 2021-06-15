National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $225.75 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $820.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.10.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

