Navellier & Associates Inc Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

