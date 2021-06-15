Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $639.43 million, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 2.48. Navigator has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Navigator by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

