Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.80. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 127,348 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

